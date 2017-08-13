Coe says London games will survive shock of Gatlin's 100m gold

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Namaste, my brothers!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Namaste, my brothers!
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics World Championships 2017 London Usain Bolt

Coe says London games will survive shock of Gatlin's 100m gold

By
media IAAF president Sebastian Coe said the London world championships would not be overshadowed by the lack of gold medals for Usain Bolt. Reuters/Matthew Childs

IAAF boss Sebastian Coe insisted on Sunday that the London world championships would not be defined by the victory in the 100m of the former dope cheat Justin Gatlin. The American sprinter upstaged the defending champion Usain Bolt in the Jamaican’s penultimate race before retirement.

Gatlin, 35, who has served two doping bans, was booed by sections of the crowd in the Queen Elizabeth Stadium before his races in the 100m. And once he had claimed gold in the showpiece race, there were more whistles.

Coe, who has vowed to crack down on the drugs cheats during his term as IAAF president, said he fully understood why spectators had jeered the American sprinter.

"I don't like to see athletes being booed,” said Coe, a former Olympic medallist. “But the public do feel strongly about drugs. I thought in a way, the athletes took the lead. The dignified way that Usain handled the situation did actually take out some of the tension out of the immediate response."

Coe added: "Justin was eligible to be here. This was a 17-year history. And we witnessed the denouement in the stadium."

Gatlin lambasts ‘bad boy’ image

Gatlin hit out at his portrayal in the media as the bad boy of athletics. “Do I talk bad about anybody? Do I do bad gestures? I don’t. I shake every athletes’ hand. I congratulate them. I tell them good luck. That doesn’t sound like the traits of a bad boy to me.

“It just seems that the media wants to sensationalise and make me the bad boy because Usain is a hero. I know you’ve got to have a black hat and a white hat, but really, people know I keep it classy and never talk bad. I try to inspire other athletes and I try to stay in my lane – literally. So I don’t see where the bad boy comes from.”

In his day as an athlete, Coe advocated lifetime bans for drugs cheats. "The guiding principle for me is really simple," he added. "I'd rather not see athletes who have tested positive in the past walking away and winning titles at some of the biggest moments in our sport.

"Public opinion is public opinion, we're not here to choreograph that. But I don't think that Gatlin's win was a moment that's going to define the championships or the next four or five years of the sport."

Ed Warner, the co-chair of the organising committee, admitted he had been surprised at the strength of booing following Gatlin's victory.

"My view as the organiser is these are paying customers and the public is entitled to express their view about doping in our sport and people feel very passionately about it and we felt that passion come out with Gatlin.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.