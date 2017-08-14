Germany’s Zverev beats Federer in Rogers Cup upset

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Namaste, my brothers!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Namaste, my brothers!
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roger Federer

Germany’s Zverev beats Federer in Rogers Cup upset

By
media Alexander Zverev lost in the 2016 final in Halle. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Zvervev beat Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday for his 10th consecutive victory and Federer’s third loss out of 38 matches this year.

"It's something amazing," said Zverev. "I feel great. I feel like I'm playing some of the best tennis of my life."

He avenged a loss to Federer at Halle, Germany on 25 June and brought their career head-to-head record to a draw at two wins each.

The fourth-seeded Zverev won 894,585 dollars (758,500 euros) in prize money; the second-seeded Federer got 438,635 dollars (372,000 euros).

Zverev used some sharp groundstrokes to get the only service break he needed to win the first set.

Error-prone Federer

The German escaped a break point at 1-0 in the second set with consecutive aces and Federer, who looked off-form, never challenged for the match again.

The 36-year-old Federer said he just felt "aches and pains" from playing in the Rogers Cup – his first tournament of the hardcourt season. But it looked to be more than that.

Zverev said he merely noticed that his opponent's serve wasn't quite as fast. He broke an error-prone Federer for a 4-3 lead and served out the match.

This victory puts Zverev at number seven in the world rankings. It is his second Masters 1000 Series victory this year along with Rome and he is looking more and more like a future Grand Slam tournament winner.

"I am in the top 10 now and I feel like I'm playing the right tennis, well enough tennis to be there," he said. "Obviously winning the two Masters 1000 events, everybody would be proud of that."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.