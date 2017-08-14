Germany’s Zverev beats Federer in Rogers Cup upset

Zvervev beat Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday for his 10th consecutive victory and Federer’s third loss out of 38 matches this year.

"It's something amazing," said Zverev. "I feel great. I feel like I'm playing some of the best tennis of my life."

He avenged a loss to Federer at Halle, Germany on 25 June and brought their career head-to-head record to a draw at two wins each.

The fourth-seeded Zverev won 894,585 dollars (758,500 euros) in prize money; the second-seeded Federer got 438,635 dollars (372,000 euros).

Zverev used some sharp groundstrokes to get the only service break he needed to win the first set.

Error-prone Federer

The German escaped a break point at 1-0 in the second set with consecutive aces and Federer, who looked off-form, never challenged for the match again.

The 36-year-old Federer said he just felt "aches and pains" from playing in the Rogers Cup – his first tournament of the hardcourt season. But it looked to be more than that.

Zverev said he merely noticed that his opponent's serve wasn't quite as fast. He broke an error-prone Federer for a 4-3 lead and served out the match.

This victory puts Zverev at number seven in the world rankings. It is his second Masters 1000 Series victory this year along with Rome and he is looking more and more like a future Grand Slam tournament winner.

"I am in the top 10 now and I feel like I'm playing the right tennis, well enough tennis to be there," he said. "Obviously winning the two Masters 1000 events, everybody would be proud of that."