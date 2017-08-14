Neymar scores in PSG debut

Declaring he was "more alive than ever", Neymar lived up to expectations in his first game for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The world's most expensive player by a long way, costing PSG 222 million euros, scored one goal and made one assist in PSG’s decisive 3-0 in victory over Guingamp in France’s Ligue 1, making him a justified man of the match.

"I'm very happy with the trophy [man of the match], but the most important thing was to win," Neymar said through a translator. "I knew it would be difficult to leave Barca but I'm very happy to be here. People believe that leaving Barca is like to die. But I'm more alive than ever. I'm very happy, and the football is the same."

Neymar transferred from Barcelona last week but missed the first game of the season against Amiens due to paperwork issues.

Playing on the left of PSG’s attack against Guingamp, Neymar looked highly focused throughout the game, easily moving across the pitch up front and frequently adopting a playmaker role.

Standing ovation

There were pre-match festivities in the small Brittany town of Guingamp, including some fireworks. As Neymar jogged onto the pitch to warm up with teammates, pointing a finger towards the sky in his trademark gesture, he was jeered by some of the home fans.

But at the end of the match many local fans paid tribute to his performance with a standing ovation.

In what is widely considered a weaker league than Spain’s La Liga, Neymar's vision, acceleration and through balls created difficulties for Guingamp's back four, while the former Barcelona star also showcased his signature dribbling style.

Neymar seems to have already struck up a partnership with PSG’s other star striker, Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani – an exciting development for the Parisian club. Both players found each other instinctively, despite the lack of space in the Guingamp box.