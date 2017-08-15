RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Namaste, my brothers!
 
Sports
Football England

Premier League clubs vote on change to transfer window

By
media Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp backs the Premier League change Reuters/Craig Brough

Premier League clubs will vote in three weeks' time on a proposal from next year to end their summer transfer window before the start of the season.

The current window closes on 31 Augus, in line with Ligue 1 and other European leagues. But this is, for the Premier League, almost three weeks after the start of the current campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in favour of the change as many involved in England's top league feel the current setup is disruptive.

"An earlier transfer deadline day would have helped us this year", said Klopp. "In general, it makes sense that when the season starts the planning is over."

Fifa rules state the transfer window should close by 1 September, or as near as possible if the date clashes with a weekend.

The planned alteration would ensure that Premier League sides are unable to add to their squads once the season has begun. But clubs from other European countries would still be able to sign players from England in line with their own domestic deadlines. This, therefore, would not prevent the possible move in the next fortnight of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona.

