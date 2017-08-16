Advantage Liverpool after Champions League play-off first leg

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the team's first goal
Reuters/Ralph Orlowski
Liverpool has defeated Hoffenheim 2-1 away in the first leg of the two clubs' Champions League play-off tie.
An own goal after a stylish free kick from 18-year-old full back Trent Alexander-Arnold ensured that Jurgen Klopp's men have the advantage over their Bundesliga rivals going into next week's second leg at Anfield.
In the 87th minute Mark Uth scored what could turn out to be a vital goal for the team that came fourth in last season's Bundesliga.
Liverpool fielded the same starting eleven that drew 3-3 at Watford on Saturday in the Premier League, including Alexander-Arnold, who was making his European debut.
Elsewhere in football:
CSKA Moscow defeated Young Boys 1-0 away;
Apoel Nicoisa saw off Slavia Prague at home 2-0;
FK Qarabag won 1-0 at home to FC Copenhagen;
Sporting Lisbon were held to a goalless draw at home to Steaua Bucharest.
Nice take on Napoli this evening in their first of their two clashes. The Ligue 1 side are without Mario Balotelli and new signing Wesley Sneijder in Italy.