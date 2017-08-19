Bayern Munich score penalty in historic video replay decision

In a historic decision by a football referee, Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty awarded by a video replay, as the Bavarian club opened the 2017/18 Bundesliga season with a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

The video assistant referee system is being used for the first time in the Bundesliga this season and came into play for the first time to flag up a foul on Lewandowski in the penalty area during the second-half.

The Polish striker scored the penalty to put Bayern 3-0 up after new signings Germany defender Niklas Suele and France midfielder Corentin Tolisso scored with first-half headers.

Leverkusen deservedly pulled a goal back at 3-0 down when Swiss striker Admir Mehmedi finished a strong passage of play with a powerful shot that beat the Munich goalkeeper.

On a dramatic opening night, the start of the second half was also held up by 15 minutes as torrential rain swept the stadium.

Having won last season's German league title -- their fifth in a row -- by 15 points, the thumping win in Munich suggests Bayern are keen to maintain their iron-grip on the Bundesliga title.