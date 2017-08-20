West Indies team should 'look in the mirror' after England thrashing

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Painting and dreaming, part I
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and returnees in Chad suffer on one meal a day
  • media
    International report
    While fleeing the Central African Republic, some get caught up …
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees deal with many more issues than just …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Namaste, my brothers!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Caribbean

West Indies team should 'look in the mirror' after England thrashing

By
media England batsman Ian Bell in action. Reuters / Carl Recine

West Indies captain Jason Holder told his side to "look themselves in the mirror" after their innings and 209-run thrashing by England in the first Test at Edgbaston.

The inaugural day/night Test in Britain was finished on Saturday's third day.

"It's been a tough few days - we were disappointing in this Test match. We lacked consistency when we bowled and we didn't put up any runs," Holder told reporters.

"We got beaten in three days and just weren't up to scratch."

Few had given the West Indies much chance ahead of the three-match series but even their tough critics might have thought twice before suggesting they would lose 19 wickets in a day.

But that is exactly what happened on Saturday, with the West Indies, who started the day at 44 for one, were shot out for 168 and 137 after being made to follow on.

Bowling as bad as batting

"We have to regroup -- it's only one Test, and we can't drop our heads down," said Holder.

"The series is not lost... I have to believe, (because) every team is beatable.

"(But) each player has to look themselves in the mirror and see where they can improve."

The West Indies' bowling was as bad as their batting, with England piling up 514 for eight declared as captain Joe Root, with 136, and his predecessor Alastair Cook (243) plundered runs against an incompetent attack.

Only Jermaine Blackwood, who made a defiant first-innings 79 not out and persevering paceman Kemar Roach, who bowled better than figures of two for 86 in 28 overs suggested, could take pride from a match that left the men from the Caribbean still deprived of a Test win in England since 2000.

Now the West Indies only have a short break before the second of a three-match series gets under way at Headingley -- Root's Yorkshire home ground -- on Friday.

West Indies' problems in Test cricket away from home are nothing new.

Since 1997, excluding matches against the often struggling Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, they have won just three out of 87 Tests beyond the Caribbean, losing 67 and drawing 17.  

It is a sad statistic for the West Indies, who were Test cricket's dominant force during the 1970s and 1980s.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.