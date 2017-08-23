England Women manager accused of 'racist' Ebola remark

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
South Sudan runs out of fuel
Juba in South Sudan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and Chadian locals have access to health clinics, …
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and returnees in Chad suffer on one meal a day
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Racism

England Women manager accused of 'racist' Ebola remark

By
media English footballer Eniola Aluko who plays for Chelsea Ladies of the FA WSL as a forward Wikipedia

England's Football Association came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to tackle fresh racism allegations made by women's football star Eniola Aluko against coach Mark Sampson.

After initially clearing Mark Samson of any wrong doing, football's governing body came under intense pressure on Tuesday to bring the England boss to book after explosive new claims by Eniola Aluko.

The women's football star claims that Samson told her ahead of a game at Wembley in 2014 to make sure her Nigerian relatives don't bring the Ebola virus with them. Sampson fiercely denies saying this.

Asked whether she thought it was a racist remark, 30-year-old Nigerian born Aluko told the BBC it was.

"She knows what racism is, she's an experienced black professional player, who would have experienced racism, so for her to say it I don't refute that," Paul Mortimer, Professional Players Engagement Manager for the anti-racist group Kick It Out told RFI.

Aluko also revealed the Football Association (FA) had known about the alleged complaint since November. She claims they did nothing about it, despite the fact that she had also lodged a further charge that another mixed-race player had been asked by Sampson how many times she'd been arrested.

One of the problems with Aluko's case is the confusion surrounding it, interspersed with claims and counter claims.

The striker made a series of allegations to the FA last year in a complaint about the behaviour of the Lionesses boss.

Unbalanced enquiry

However a three-month independent investigation by barrister Katharine Newton threw out all her complaints, and cleared Sampson and the FA of any wrongdoing.

Aluko alleges the investigation and a previous FA inquiry were "flawed".

"Listening to what Eni Aluko says, certain players who were victims of the alleged abuse were not spoken to," says Mortimer. "For me, it means it wasn't balanced."

"That's where an investigation is needed to ascertain the validity of the initial investigation," he adds.

Aluko was dropped from the English team for the first time in 11 years just days after making allegations against Sampson, and she says she's suffered victimisation as a result of flagging up her experience of discrimination.

"If you consider what she's losing. She has 102 caps, scored 30 odd goals as an international footballer, who would have been playing at the Euros. In any other national team that player starts the first in an international game because they guarantee goals," says Mortimer.

Questions over 80-000 settlement

Aluko may have lost out but she's also gained in this affair. The Chelsea Ladies striker was paid around 100,000 euros to sign an agreement that the FA claims was to “avoid disruption” ahead of this summer’s Euro 2017 semi-finals.

Critics argue it was paid as hush money to keep her quiet.

The payout has actually raised more questions than answers.

"There is motive for why it was paid, and that needs to be ascertained," confirms Mortimer. "There needs to be more transparency into the sequence of events that led us to where we are."

Aluko broke her silence on the case on Monday, with the FA’s consent, branding the decision to clear Sampson of a number of allegations she made against him as a “farce”.

On Tuesday, the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) said they would support another enquiry. The fate of the whole sport depends on it, argues Mortimer.

"If players don't feel that they are safe enough to talk out, that breeds a culture of mistrust, deceit and fractures in essence what should be a unified squad," he warns.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.