International report
Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a difference …
Hassan Mahmat Idriss Hazmat, 21, puts his brother through school and is the president of the youth committee at Diba1 refugee site, outside of Baibokoum, Chad
 
Sports
Champions League Football Sport

Rooney enjoys 'sweet' 200th Premier League goal

By
Football Soccer - Premier League - Manchester City vs Everton - Manchester, Britain - August 21, 2017 Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters/Carl Recine

Wayne Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal in Everton’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Monday and gave another display which showed his career is far from over.

Wayne Rooney says it was a "sweet moment" to score his 200th Premier League goal against Manchester City.

The Everton forward managed to put a smile on the face of his former club Manchester United as well as his current one on Monday evening by opening the scoring board at City--his second goal in two league games.

His strike however was cancelled out late on by substitute Raheem Sterling as the match finished 1-1.

Despite a man advantage for most of the second half following Kyle Walker's red card, the Toffees couldn’t hold off Sterling.

The Manchester City star managed to net in a late leveler at the 82nd-minute to equalise the match and salvage only a point.

But the real man of the match was Rooney.

The 31-year old sparkled in a way he hasn't done since he was a teenager, ironically at Everton.

Rooney rejoined his boyhood club from United in the close season after he became a peripheral figure there under Jose Mourinho.

Asked how sweet it was scoring at the Etihad Stadium, the Everton forward said with a laugh: "What, again?" he told Sky Sports.

Rooney became only the second player to enter the 200 club in the 25 years of the Premier League era, behind Alan Shearer on 260.

"To do it today in such an important game for us, with tough games coming up, it was a sweet moment and I am sure the red half of Manchester will have enjoyed it as well."

The Everton star's 'sweet moment' now has the British press purring with excitement that he'll be recalled to the England squad.

