Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
Tango dancers in La Boca, a neighborhood of Buenos Aires
 
Sports
Sport Football

Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United

By
media Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract.

This comes after the 35 year old’s spell with the Premier League side was cut short by a serious knee injury last season.

Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United's campaign following a ligament injury in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.

However, United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.

"I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay," Ibrahimovic told United's website.

The striker scored 28 times in 46 appearances in his first season with the Red Devils. His eye for goal and leadership skills helped Mourinho's side win the League Cup and take the Europa League title.

By the time United beat Ajax in the Europa League final in his native Stockholm. At this point both the player and his club agreed to let his contract expire at the end of the season.

Nevertheless Mourinho was sufficiently impressed by Ibrahimovic's first nine months with United that he made it clear he was open to the striker coming back if his recovery went well.

