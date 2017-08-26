Hamilton storms to record-equalling pole position

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his pole position next to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel after qualifying session at the Belgian GP.
Francois Lenoir/REUTERS
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claimed the 68th pole position of his Formula One career at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, matching Michael Schumacher’s qualifying record.
Hamilton will be joined by championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari on the first row followed by his Mercedes teammate Valteri Bottas and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen for Sunday’s race.
Hamilton, who trails Vettel by 14 points in championship standings, grabbed his sixth pole of 2017 with an all-time fastest lap around the Spa- Francorchamps circuit.
Vettel, who Ferrari said on Saturday has signed a three-year contract extension, secured his front-row spot with a late lap.
Red Bull Racing’s Max Vestappen and his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo will start fifth and sixth ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, Force India’s duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon and Renault’s Jolyon Palmer.