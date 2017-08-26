RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Cricket England

Stokes’ ton revives England against Windies

By
media England's Ben Stokes celebrates his century against the West Indies in Headingley. /Lee Smith/REUTERS

Ben Stokes rode his luck to score a hundred to help England reach a modest score of 258 runs against the West Indies on the first day of the second Test at Headingley.

Stokes, who was dropped while still in single figures, and captain Joe Root, who scored 59, anchored England’s innings in face of a much improved bowling display from the visitors.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel led the attack with four wickets for 51 runs, while his new-ball partner Kemar Roach took four for 71 in 19.5.

The visitors were 19 for one at stumps.

Electing to bat, England started shakily losing four wickets with just 71 on board. Root had a lucky escape on eight when he was dropped by Kieran Powell off the bowling of Roach.

Roach’s frustration multiplied after second slip Kraigg Brathwaite floored centurion Stokes on nine off his bowling.

Root equalled South African AB de Villiers’ all-time record of fifties in 12 consecutive Tests before he was caught in the slips while trying to sweep leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Stokes and Moeen Ali (22 runs) counter-attacked in a stand of 68.

Stokes was again let off on 98, after Gabriel dropped a simple catch off Roach's bowling.

The left-handed all-rounder completed his sixth hundred in 38 Tests before getting caught behind off Gabriel.

England lost their last three wickets on 258. West Indies were left with 12 overs to bat, in which they lost the wicket of Powell who edged James Anderson to Alastair Cook.

The visitors must have been encouraged by their display on the first day after losing the first Test by an innings and 209-runs.

