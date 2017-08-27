Mayweather outclasses McGregor to create new record

Floyd Mayweather won the much-hyped boxing match against Conor McGregor by a technical knockout to register a record 50th straight victory.

Mayweather had come out of a two-year retirement to take on McGregor, one of the biggest stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Mayweather displayed great tactical acumen by playing a waiting game in early rounds and tiring his rival out before landing two decisive hard left hooks in the 10th round, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene and stop the fight.

Mayweather led comfortably on all three judges’ cards when the fight was stopped.

The American said he had deliberately taken his time early on in order to take advantage of a fatigued McGregor.

“Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot his shots early and then take him out down the stretch,” he said. “I guaranteed to everybody that this wouldn't go the distance.”

Speaking about McGregor, the 40-year-old Mayweather said: “He’s a lot better than I thought he’d be. He’s a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight.”

McGregor praised Mayweather's performance. “He’s composed, he’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but boy is he composed,” McGregor said.

“I have to give it to him, that's what 50 pro fights will do for you.”

In the early rounds, McGregor showed his competitiveness as he landed a string of scoring punches. However, as the bout progressed, the McGregor started tiring rapidly.

The 29-year-old McGregor survived an onslaught in the seventh round before the technical KO in the 10th round.

Mayweather insists he would head into a permanent retirement with a perfect 50-0 record, one better than heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano.

The money-spinning encounter is expected to make Mayweather around 167 million euros wealthier while McGregor, one of the biggest stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is expected to earn around 83 million euros.