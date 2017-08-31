Transfer deadline distracts France ahead of World Cup qualifier against Netherlands

The looming deadline for the end of the transfer window has somewhat overshadowed the French team’s preparations for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier match with the Netherlands. Striker Kylian Mbappe has made headlines this week with his expected move from Monaco to Paris Saint-German.

French team manager Didier Deschamps gathered his team for training on Wednesday at the national stadium ahead of the end of the record-breaking transfer window in France and much of Europe.

However, French captain Hugo Lloris tried to played down suggestions that big transfers would serve as a distraction to players ahead of their World Cup qualifier clash against the Dutch.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Lloris said transfer deals were of greater interest to the media than the players and the national team was in fact “more focused on the games coming up”.

“We need to prepare and have only had a few days to do so,” said 30-year-old Lloris. “I don’t need to emphasise that all our heads are focused on the game.”

Mbappe is expected to move to PSG for an initial loan period, according to reports, with an option to buy him for 180 million euros at the end of this season.

Fellow teammate Thomas Lemar has also been linked to a move to Liverpool with Monaco set to make almost 100 million euros from the deal, British newspapers say.

The French national team are second in Group A tied on points with the Swedes. After their match against the Dutch on Thursday, Les Bleus face Luxembourg on 3 September, Bulgaria on 7 October and Belarus at home on 10 October.