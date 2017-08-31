Transfer deadline distracts France ahead of World Cup qualifier against Netherlands

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
Still from
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
  • media
    International report
    Families desperate for news of Ukraine's disappeared
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part II
  • media
    International report
    Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football France French football

Transfer deadline distracts France ahead of World Cup qualifier against Netherlands

By
media France coach Didier Deschamps looks pensive at the pre-match press conference on 30 August 2017. Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

The looming deadline for the end of the transfer window has somewhat overshadowed the French team’s preparations for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier match with the Netherlands. Striker Kylian Mbappe has made headlines this week with his expected move from Monaco to Paris Saint-German.

French team manager Didier Deschamps gathered his team for training on Wednesday at the national stadium ahead of the end of the record-breaking transfer window in France and much of Europe.

However, French captain Hugo Lloris tried to played down suggestions that big transfers would serve as a distraction to players ahead of their World Cup qualifier clash against the Dutch.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Lloris said transfer deals were of greater interest to the media than the players and the national team was in fact “more focused on the games coming up”.

“We need to prepare and have only had a few days to do so,” said 30-year-old Lloris. “I don’t need to emphasise that all our heads are focused on the game.”

Mbappe is expected to move to PSG for an initial loan period, according to reports, with an option to buy him for 180 million euros at the end of this season.

Fellow teammate Thomas Lemar has also been linked to a move to Liverpool with Monaco set to make almost 100 million euros from the deal, British newspapers say.

The French national team are second in Group A tied on points with the Swedes. After their match against the Dutch on Thursday, Les Bleus face Luxembourg on 3 September, Bulgaria on 7 October and Belarus at home on 10 October.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.