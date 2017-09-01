RFI in 15 languages

 

Cinefile
A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
Sports
Football Uganda World Cup Sport

Uganda tops African group in Wold Cup qualifiers

By
media Amhed Hassan of the Egyptian national team at the CAN 2017 Pierre René-Worms / RFI

Livewire Emmanuel Okwi scored on 51 minutes to give Uganda a 1-0 victory over Egypt in Kampala Thursday. The team reached top place in a qualifying group ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Tanzania-based Okwi had been a constant menace down the right wing before scoring the only goal on a hot afternoon in the 45,000-seat Mandela National Stadium.

A cross slid off the head of Ugandan Murushid Juuko and dropped at the feet of Okwi just inside the Egyptian box.

He cut inside an Egyptian, took the ball across another, then unleashed a low shot that flew past 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary into the far corner of the net.

Uganda World Cup hopes boosted

Victory lifted Uganda, who have never qualified for a World Cup, to seven points in Group E. Egypt have six, Ghana one and Congo Brazzaville none.

Ghana host Congo this Friday in Kumasi and maximum points for the "Black Stars" will bring them back into contention for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Only the five Africa zone group winners qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Bangoura secures Guinea win

In Conakry, Alkhaly Bangoura scored in stoppage time to give Guinea a dramatic 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Libya in a must-win Group A match for both teams.

Leading by two goals from midway through the first half, the Guineans were rocked when Libya netted twice within a minute in the closing stages to equalise.

The first Guinean goal was scored by Naby Keita, who agreed this week to join Liverpool from RB Leipzig for the 2018-2019 season.

Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet Friday in Rades, share the lead with six points, Guinea have three and Libya none.

There are five qualifiers scheduled for Friday, including Nigeria hosting Africa Cup of Nations title-holders Cameroon in a top-of-the-table Group B clash.

