Italian GP qualifying red-flagged following Grosjean’s crash

The Italian Grand Prix qualifying was delayed due to heavy rain. Although the session started on time, it was stopped in only five minutes after Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean crashed into the barriers after losing control of his car on a wet track.

The Race Control announced the session would remain under red flag conditions until it was safe to continue. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was fastest ahead of championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari when the session was stopped.

Grosjean lost control of his car on the main start-finish straight, only seconds after complaining that he could not see and claiming it was too dangerous to continue.

“I can’t see where I’m going – it’s too dangerous,” he told his team by radio before the crash. The Frenchman was unhurt and climbed from his car.

The qualifying session was a replica of the morning’s third and final free practice that got reduced to just 16 minutes due to the incessant rainfall.

Hamilton will be aiming to break Michael Schumacher’s qualifying record of 68 pole positions which he equaled last Saturday in the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver will also be looking to overtake Vettel in the championship after reducing the gap to just seven points following his dominating win in Belgium.