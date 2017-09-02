RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
My proudest achievement
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Italian GP qualifying red-flagged following Grosjean’s crash

By
media Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in action during a practice session at the Italian GP. Max Rossi/Reuters

The Italian Grand Prix qualifying was delayed due to heavy rain. Although the session started on time, it was stopped in only five minutes after Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean crashed into the barriers after losing control of his car on a wet track.

The Race Control announced the session would remain under red flag conditions until it was safe to continue. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was fastest ahead of championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari when the session was stopped.

Grosjean lost control of his car on the main start-finish straight, only seconds after complaining that he could not see and claiming it was too dangerous to continue.

“I can’t see where I’m going – it’s too dangerous,” he told his team by radio before the crash. The Frenchman was unhurt and climbed from his car.

The qualifying session was a replica of the morning’s third and final free practice that got reduced to just 16 minutes due to the incessant rainfall.

Hamilton will be aiming to break Michael Schumacher’s qualifying record of 68 pole positions which he equaled last Saturday in the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver will also be looking to overtake Vettel in the championship after reducing the gap to just seven points following his dominating win in Belgium.

