Sports
Sport Tennis Maria Sharapova

Sharapova’s winning run in US Open continues

By
media Maria Sharapova in action against Sofia Kenin at the US Open in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Sharapova continued her dream run in her first Grand Slam event since a 15-month doping ban to advance to the fourth round of the US Open by defeating Sofia Kenin in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

The five-time Grand Slam champion, now ranked 146th, will now face Anastasija Sevastova who beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3.

Sharapova, who tested positive for the blood booster meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, reached the round of 16 for the 14th time in 15 Slams since the 2011 US Open. “She came out and had nothing to lose so I'm really glad I got through,” the Russian former world number 1 said.

In other matches, ninth seed Venus Williams, a two-time US Open winner eased past Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-4 to reach the round of 16.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza needed just an hour to beat Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 while Petra Kvitova beat Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-4.

Schwartzman beats Cilic

On the men’s side, the 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic was sensationally ousted by 29th seed Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4. Cilic’s exit has thrown the bottom half of the draw wide open ensuring a first-time Slam finalist will come from his draw which now lacks a top-10 player.

“Everyone is improving,” Cilic said. “And you have a lot of youngsters coming up that are playing better.”

One of the potential finalists from the draw is Sam Querrey who needed four sets to defeat Radu Albot 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. In other matches, Kevin Anderson beat Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 while Denis Shapovalov beat Kyle Edmund 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 (retd.)

