Sports
New York Sport Roger Federer

Federer beats Lopez, marches into fourth round of US Open

By
media Roger Federer reacts after winning a point against Feliciano Lopez at the US Open. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are on course for a semi-final showdown after winning their third round matches at the US Open. While Nadal needed four sets to down Alexander Mayer, Federer advanced to the last 16 by beating Feliciano Lopez in straight sets.

The Swiss no 3 seed, seeking his record sixth title in New York, will now face 33rd seed Philipp Kohlschreiber, who defeated John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-4. Federer will be keen to extend his title winning run this season after the 36-year-old captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns.

In other matches, no 10 seed US 10th seed John Isner was ousted by 23rd seed Mischa Zverev in straight sets while No 9 seed David Goffin advanced to the next round after his opponent Gael Monfils retired in the second set.

Aleksandr Dolgopolov beat Viktor Troicki in straight sets while Andrey Rublev was stretched to four sets by Damir Dzumhur.

Pliskova survives Zhang

On the women’s side, top seed Karolina Pliskova survived a scare against Zhang Shuai in her third round match. The world no 1 saved a match point in the second set to eventually triumph 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

“I was match point down and I thought I haven't tried many forehand winners down the line. That's what I did. I may not have got another chance,” Pliskova said.

Elina Svitolina too reached the last 16 with a straight sets win over Shelby Rogers. Svitolina will be joined by Daria Kasatkina who reached the last 16 of a major for the first time after routing French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2.

