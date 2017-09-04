Gutsy Sevastova knocks Sharapova out of US Open

“Reflecting back on the week, I can be happy,” Sharapova said. “It has been a really great ride. Ultimately, I can take a lot from this week.”
“She played unbelievable throughout the first and second set and I just kept fighting, running for every ball,” Sevastova said.
Sevastova will face Sloane Stephens who ousted Julia Goerges 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Kvitova to face Williams (Venus)
The other quarter-final will see two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova take on Venus Williams, seeking her eighth Slam title and third US Open crown.
Kvitova eliminated Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 while Williams beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
“I’m focused on myself and trying to be as aggressive as possible,” Williams said.
“Nobody ever gives you a Slam. You've got to take it and I'm going to try and take it.”
Kvitova’s run has been even more impressive given she missed five months after a knife-wielding home intruder injured her left hand last December.
Carreno Busta v Schwartzman, Anderson v Querrey
In the men’s category, Pablo Carreno Busta faces Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals while Kevin Anderson will take on Sam Querrey.
Querrey beat German Mischa Zverev 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 while Anderson overcame Paolo Lorenzi’s challenge 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4.
Busta, who has not dropped a set in the tournament, ended qualifier Shapovalov's dream run 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3).
Schwartzman ousted Lucas Pouille 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.