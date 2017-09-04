Gutsy Sevastova knocks Sharapova out of US Open

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Fighting urban air pollution with microalgae
The carbon sink has been installed in the 14th district of Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Fighting urban air pollution with microalgae
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My proudest achievement
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Falafel - where does it come from?
  • media
    International report
    Dance school in Senegal faces closure
  • media
    International report
    FC Barcelona coaches train young Argentinian players
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Maria Sharapova Latvia

Gutsy Sevastova knocks Sharapova out of US Open

By
media Anastasija Sevastova in action against Maria Sharapova during their fourth round match at the US Open. Ray Stubblebine/REUTERS

Maria Sharapova’s winning run at the US Open was halted by Anastasjia Sevastova, who beat the former world number one 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in their fourth round encounter. Despite the loss, Sharapova, who returned to Grand Slam tennis after serving a 15-month doping ban, considered her run in New York a major step in her comeback.

“Reflecting back on the week, I can be happy,” Sharapova said. “It has been a really great ride. Ultimately, I can take a lot from this week.”

“She played unbelievable throughout the first and second set and I just kept fighting, running for every ball,” Sevastova said.

Sevastova will face Sloane Stephens who ousted Julia Goerges 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Kvitova to face Williams (Venus)

The other quarter-final will see two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova take on Venus Williams, seeking her eighth Slam title and third US Open crown.

Kvitova eliminated Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 while Williams beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

“I’m focused on myself and trying to be as aggressive as possible,” Williams said.

“Nobody ever gives you a Slam. You've got to take it and I'm going to try and take it.”

Kvitova’s run has been even more impressive given she missed five months after a knife-wielding home intruder injured her left hand last December.

Carreno Busta v Schwartzman, Anderson v Querrey

In the men’s category, Pablo Carreno Busta faces Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals while Kevin Anderson will take on Sam Querrey.

Querrey beat German Mischa Zverev 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 while Anderson overcame Paolo Lorenzi’s challenge 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4.

Busta, who has not dropped a set in the tournament, ended qualifier Shapovalov's dream run 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3).

Schwartzman ousted Lucas Pouille 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.