Gutsy Sevastova knocks Sharapova out of US Open

Maria Sharapova’s winning run at the US Open was halted by Anastasjia Sevastova, who beat the former world number one 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in their fourth round encounter. Despite the loss, Sharapova, who returned to Grand Slam tennis after serving a 15-month doping ban , considered her run in New York a major step in her comeback.

“Reflecting back on the week, I can be happy,” Sharapova said. “It has been a really great ride. Ultimately, I can take a lot from this week.”

“She played unbelievable throughout the first and second set and I just kept fighting, running for every ball,” Sevastova said.

Sevastova will face Sloane Stephens who ousted Julia Goerges 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Kvitova to face Williams (Venus)

The other quarter-final will see two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova take on Venus Williams, seeking her eighth Slam title and third US Open crown.

Kvitova eliminated Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 while Williams beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

“I’m focused on myself and trying to be as aggressive as possible,” Williams said.

“Nobody ever gives you a Slam. You've got to take it and I'm going to try and take it.”

Kvitova’s run has been even more impressive given she missed five months after a knife-wielding home intruder injured her left hand last December.

Carreno Busta v Schwartzman, Anderson v Querrey

In the men’s category, Pablo Carreno Busta faces Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals while Kevin Anderson will take on Sam Querrey.

Querrey beat German Mischa Zverev 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 while Anderson overcame Paolo Lorenzi’s challenge 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4.

Busta, who has not dropped a set in the tournament, ended qualifier Shapovalov's dream run 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3).

Schwartzman ousted Lucas Pouille 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.