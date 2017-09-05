Noose tightens around IOC after Brazil raids

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Kenya election ruling wins Africans' admiration
Kenya's Supreme Court judge chief justice David Maraga (C) presides before delivering the ruling making last month's presidential election in which Uhuru Kenyatta's win was declared invalid in Nairobi, Kenya September 1, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Kenya election ruling wins Africans' admiration
  • media
    International report
    Fighting urban air pollution with microalgae
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My proudest achievement
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Falafel - where does it come from?
  • media
    International report
    Dance school in Senegal faces closure
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Visiting France
Sport 2016 Olympics Brazil Corruption

Noose tightens around IOC after Brazil raids

By
media The Opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics, 21 August 2016. Reuters/Fernando Donasci

Brazilian police carried out several raids on Tuesday, including one on the house of Olympic Chief Carlos Nuzman, over allegations he bribed the IOC to host the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's federal police and French officials, including well-known French anti-corruption Judge Renaud Van Ruymbeke, were spotted outside the home of Carlos Nuzman in Rio's posh seaside Leblon neighborhood on Tuesday, one of 11 sites to be searched.

Nuzman himself was seen leaving by car, as police left his house carrying sacks of evidence.

Brazil's Olympics chief is said to be directly implicated in an "international corruption scheme" dubbed Unfair Play, in which members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were paid over one million euros in bribes to vote for Rio to host last year's Olympic Games.

The payment was made to Papa Massata Diack, whose father Lamine Diack was head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at the time.

Rio games tarnished

"I think one has to stand back and take a view that the IOC is past its sell by date," Andrew Jennings, author of The Great Olympic Swindle, a damning expose about the corruption behind the Olympic Games, told RFI.

"They're desperately looking for corrupt governments who are controlled by devious people in order to get their games on."

The Rio games, initially credited with being a sporting and organisational success, have since been tarnished by revelations of massive corruption.

Rio governor jailed

In June former Rio governor Sergio Cabral was sentenced to 14 years prison. He was convicted of bribery and money laundering, including participation in the embezzlement of 220 million reals (66 million euros) from public works projects such as Rio's iconic Maracana football stadium.

Tuesday's probe into the alleged vote buying started nine months ago, Brazilian police confirmed, adding that they'd sought the help of France and the United States.

France gears up for 2024

Timing-wise, the corruption probe comes just as France gears up to host the 2024 games. Jennings hopes events in Brazil will make the French public think twice about hosting the Games.

"Too often governments race way ahead of public opinion and put the whole country up for sale," he comments. "And really the French people ought to stop and think what is the IOC? Do you ever see any elections of the IOC? Of course not! They only choose people like themselves. There's absolutely no guarantee of probity."

Nuzman, responsible for bringing the Olympic Games to Rio - making it the first South American country to do so - was due to be questioned later on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Brazilians," concludes Jennings, "it's time that somebody had the courage which none of the Europeans seem to have to stand up to the IOC."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.