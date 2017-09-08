Comeback queens Keys and Stephens reach US Open final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
Fantastic Negrito at RFI
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    US Open wildcard gives Sharapova chance to rejoin Grand Slam …
  • media
    World music matters
    Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
  • media
    Culture in France
    Visa Pour l'Image photo festival 'a necessary eye-opener'
  • media
    International report
    Assessing the impact of Sierra Leone's mudslides on UK diaspora …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Kenya election ruling wins Africans' admiration
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Tennis Sport

Comeback queens Keys and Stephens reach US Open final

By
media Madison Keys (left) and Sloane Stephens have both overcome injuries in 2017 and will both appear in their first Grand Slam final on Saturday at the US Open. Reuters/Mike Segar

A new name will be inscribed on the women's trophy on Saturday night after Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys advanced to the final of the US Open.

Stephens edged past the ninth seed Venus Wiliimas 6-1 0-6 7-5 to reach her first Grand Slam final. Keys' route to her first title match at a major was less gruelling. She thrashed her fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1 6-2 in 66 minutes.

"It doesn't feel real," Keys said. "I played pretty well. I knew I had to rise to the occasion. I'm just happy to be in the final."

Stephens, who missed 11 months with an injury to her left foot before returning in July, said: "I'm super happy to be in a Grand Slam final. To do it here in my home slam is obviously more special. I think this is what every player dreams about."

Keys, 22, and seeded 15th, has endured her own woes over fitness in 2017. After four consecutive fourth round losses and a poor showing at the French Open in May, she underwent surgery on her left wrist for the second time in 10 months.

She returned to win the Stanford tournament in July in California and followed that up with a run to the last 16 at the Cincinnati Open in August.

Stephens, 24, reached the semi-finals at that event and will battle her Fed Cup teammate for one of hte sport's most prestigious prizes.

"I've known her for a long time. She's one of my closest friends on tour," Stephens said. "I love her to death. And it's not easy playing a friend."

Stephens beat Keys in the second round at Miami in 2015 in their only career meeting. Both have recounted how they acquired new perspective during their fights with their injuries.

"Sloane is a new person right now," Keys said. "She's so excited to be out on the court again. I'm excited we get to play each other in the US Open final."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.