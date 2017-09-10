England win series against the West Indies

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Inside the RFI music library
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Murder in India, closure in Cambodia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Inside the RFI music library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    US Open wildcard gives Sharapova chance to rejoin Grand Slam …
  • media
    World music matters
    Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
  • media
    Culture in France
    Visa Pour l'Image photo festival 'a necessary eye-opener'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Cricket

England win series against the West Indies

By
media Cricket Ball Wilkipedia DR

England batsmen Mark Stonemason and Tom Westley scored an unbeaten 72 run partnership to help their side coast to a nine wicket win over the West Indies in the third and final test match of the series at Lord’s. With this win, England wrapped the series 2-1.
 

The West Indies set England an easy target of 107 runs after getting dismissed for 177 runs in their second innings. Shai Hope was the mainstay of the innings with 62 runs while Kieran Powell chipped in 45 runs.

The remaining batsmen failed to put up any resistance against the disciplined England bowling attack led by paceman James Anderson who claimed seven wickets. Stuart Broad took two wickets while Toby Roland-Jones claimed one wicket.

The West Indies batsmen again failed to deliver the goods in the second innings after they had put up just 123 runs in the first. The Windies bowlers though bowled superbly in the first innings to bring the visitors back in the match. Led by an inspired spell by Kemar Roach who claimed five wickets, the West Indies restricted England to just 194 runs in the first innings.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.