England win series against the West Indies

England batsmen Mark Stonemason and Tom Westley scored an unbeaten 72 run partnership to help their side coast to a nine wicket win over the West Indies in the third and final test match of the series at Lord’s. With this win, England wrapped the series 2-1.
The West Indies set England an easy target of 107 runs after getting dismissed for 177 runs in their second innings. Shai Hope was the mainstay of the innings with 62 runs while Kieran Powell chipped in 45 runs.
The remaining batsmen failed to put up any resistance against the disciplined England bowling attack led by paceman James Anderson who claimed seven wickets. Stuart Broad took two wickets while Toby Roland-Jones claimed one wicket.
The West Indies batsmen again failed to deliver the goods in the second innings after they had put up just 123 runs in the first. The Windies bowlers though bowled superbly in the first innings to bring the visitors back in the match. Led by an inspired spell by Kemar Roach who claimed five wickets, the West Indies restricted England to just 194 runs in the first innings.