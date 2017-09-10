Stephens claims maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Madison Keys (L) Sloane Stephens (R)
Reuters/Mike Segar
Sloane Stephens claimed her first Grand Slam title after beating Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the women’s final of the US Open.
The 24-year-old, ranked 83rd in the world, was sidelined for almost a year by a foot injury until her return in July. She became only the fifth unseeded player to win a women’s Slam title. The only unseeded player to have won the US Open women’s title was Kim Clijsters, who came back from retirement to take the 2009 crown.
"It's incredible," said Stephens. "I had surgery Jan. 23. If someone had told me then that I would win the US Open, 'It's impossible,' I would say. This journey has been incredible, and honestly I wouldn't change it for the world.”
With this win, became the first American champion other than the Williams sisters since 1998 when Lindsay Davenport won the title.