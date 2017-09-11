RFI in 15 languages

 

Sweet 16 for Nadal after US Open triumph

media Rafael Nadal holds the US Open trophy after defeating Kevin Anderson in the final. Reuters/Mike Segar

Rafael Nadal demolished Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in a one-sided men’s final of the US Open in New York taking his Grand Slam title tally to 16. The win caps a successful year for the world no 1 who won the French Open and reached the Australian Open final.

“In terms of results, this has been one of the best seasons of my career, of course,” Nadal said.

Nadal’s win means that since 2003 Wimbledon, 53 of the 58 Grand Slams have been been claimed by just five men with Federer winning 19, Novak Djokovic winning 12 and Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka with three apiece.

While Nadal stormed to his third US Open title, it was a disappointing end for the world no 32 Anderson, who was playing in his maiden Grand Slam final.

He was bidding to become his country’s first Slam champion since Johan Kriek at the 1981 Australian Open.

However, Nadal’s domination was so complete in the two and half hour match that Anderson failed to reach a single break point.

Hingis wins 25th Grand Slam title

In other matches, former women’s world no 1 Martina Hingis took her tally of Grand Slam titles to 25 after winning the women’s doubles title with Chan Yung-jan.

The 36-year-old Hingis won her 13th women’s doubles title as she and Chan beat Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.

Just a day ago she claimed the mixed doubles title with Jamie Murray.

“Well, I think it sinks in maybe little later. Not right now,” Hingis said.

“But, yeah, 25 sounds pretty amazing. I’m definitely very proud. What I've done in my career earlier, I'm very proud of that. I was very young. It has been 20 years, been on and off.”

Hingis won the women’s US Open title in 1997.

