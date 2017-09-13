RFI in 15 languages

 

PSG thrashes Celtic in thriller in Glasgow

By
media PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored in the openings thriller of the Champions League as Paris Saint-Germain humiliated Celtic at home in Glasgow with 5-0.

The 222-euro purchase of Brazilian player Neymar by the Qatari owners of PSG has paid off.

The world’s most expensive football player scored the first goal for the Parisians and then set up Mbappé who made it 2-0.

Edinson Cavani then used a penalty spot five minutes before the break after the Uruguayan striker had been pulled down by Jozo Simunovic.

And things got worse for Celtic.

In the second half Mikael Lustig’s scored an embarrassing own goal and to add insult to injury, Cavani headed the fifth goal just five minutes before closing time.

The Scots did not prove elegant losers. A fan managed to make his way onto the pitch to try and launch a kick at Mbappé in the first half.

Final result: PSG now finds itself topping Group B on goal difference from Bayern Munich.

The Germans did their own bit of thrashing, showing their force to Anderlecht by beating them 3-0.

PSG and Bayern Munich will meet in two weeks time.

