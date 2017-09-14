Real rout Apoel as Ronaldo returns

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sparkling return to action by scoring a brace in defending champions Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Apoel Nicosia in their group stage encounter of Champions League.

Ronaldo was handed a five-game suspension for pushing a referee after being sent off in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Ronaldo opened Real’s account after just 12 minutes from Gareth Bale’s cross and doubled his tally from the penalty spot. Sergio Ramos scored the third goal to stamp complete an easy win.

“He is the best in the world. We know he will always score goals,” said Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

“With a bit more luck today he could have scored four.”

Real top Group H alongside Tottenham Hotspur, who stunned Borussia Dortmund at home. Striker Harry Kane scored two goals on either side of the half to seal the tie after the two teams were levelled at 1-1.

The win was also important as Tottenham had lost eight of their previous 12 matches at Wembley.

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring for the hosts but Andriy Yarmolenko responded quickly with an equaliser.

Kane, who scored twice in Saturday’s win at Everton, restored Tottenham's lead before the interval and wrapped up the victory with his second in the second half.

“It was so important to win, we are so happy. We increased our level in the second half and were very clinical,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

“It is more than three points. The team is more mature now. Harry Kane was fantastic.”

In other matches, French champions Monaco were held to a 1-1 draw by Champions League debutants RB Leipzig while Manchester City thrashed Dutch champions Feyenoord 4-0 with defender John Stones scoring twice.