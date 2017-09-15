Free concert offers Parisians chance to bask in Olympics bid success

A free concert featuring a clutch of bands will fire celebrations on Friday as Paris continues to bask in the glow of winning the bid to stage the 2024 Olympic Games.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially confirmed the French capital as the venue for the event. Los Angeles, which had also been in the race to hold the games in 2024, was handed the games in 2028.

"It's a great feeling of happiness to be bringing the games back to Paris after 100 years," said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo just after the award ceremony in Lima.

Hidalgo will be in Paris on Friday night to address the thousands who will gather at the Hotel de Ville - the headquarters for the administration ruling the city. Tony Estanguet, the former Olympic canoeing champion who headed the bidding team, will be at the mayor's side to soak up the glory along with a slew of former Olympians.

Music will be provided by veteran singer Florent Pagny. At the other end of the spectrum Kids United will also regale the crowds as well as Slimane who won the TV talent show The Voice.

Christophe Willem, Nolwenn Leroy, Amir, Imany and Liam Payne are also lined up to appear in the two hour show.

Just after Wednesday's announcement, giant Olympic rings were unveiled in front of the Eiffel Tower. "I couldn't be more happy than I am right now," IOC boss Thomas Bach said. "We have the two best possible games for the Olympics in 2024 and 2028, in two great Olympic countries."

Paris last hosted the Olympic Games in 1924. The city had tried to stage the 2012 Games but lost out to London.