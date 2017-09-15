Uefa charge Arsenal and Cologne over fan violence at Europa League clash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
What Stephens and Nadal brought to the US Open
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (L) shakes hands with Sloane Stephens (R)
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Stephens and Nadal brought to the US Open
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's reconciliation ladies
  • media
    Culture in France
    Agnès B.'s art collection, Anselm Kieffer, Leila Alaoui and Keith …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Hurricane Irma shatters paradise image of Caribbean
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Home-grown talent on show in Paris Design week
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football London Cologne

Uefa charge Arsenal and Cologne over fan violence at Europa League clash

By
media Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, said he feared that Arsenal's match would be called off due to the fan disturbances. Reuters/Michael Dalder

European football's governing body Uefa on Friday charged Arsenal and Cologne with a range of offences following scuffles and five arrests for bad behaviour before and after their Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Cologne face four charges after their fans were accused of setting off fireworks, throwing missiles and smashing up equipment.

Arsenal, who are playing in the European football's second tier competition for the first time in nearly two decades, are in the dock over blocked stairways in the away supporters section.

The disciplinary charges follow a tense build-up to the opening game in Group H. Cologne's supporters were given the standard allocation of 3,000 tickets for the tie. But an estimated 20,000 arrived in London for the match.

A massed block of supporters marched through the streets approaching the stadium prompting concerns of clashes with home fans.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted that he feared the match would be abandoned. "I thought they would not play the game, because I could not see the police taking any risk," he said.

"We live in a society of 100% security and I thought they would never take a gamble to play this game when I saw the images around the stadium. But I must say our supporters dealt well with the situation as well and there was no aggravation."

The fixture started more than 60 minutes late. At half-time, the home faithful might have been wishing for a postponement as their side went in trailing 1-0 to a spectacular 40 metre lob from Jhon Cordoba.

But parity was restored five minutes after the pause. Second-half substitute Sead Kolasinac volleyed home and Chile international Alexis Sanchez gave the hosts the lead mid way through the half. Hector Bellerin added gloss to the scoreline eight minutes from time.

"It's difficult to say whether the delay affected us," said Wenger after the victory. "The late start was obviously the same for Cologne. We had some problems to get going. I don't know if it was mental or the fact they scored the first goal. But our game was a bit too slow at the beginning."

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary committee will consider the case on 21 September. Before then Arsenal's executives will hold a review of their procedures. "We worked with our colleagues at Cologne to stop supporters travelling without match tickets," said a club statement.

"We would like to stress that fan safety was always our paramount concern and informed all decisions made. A full review into the circumstances surrounding the game will ensure any lessons that can be learned are used in the future."

Cologne coach Peter Stoger refused to be questioned about the actions of his club's supporters: "I have no comment about the fans," he said. "I'm the coach. My job is the team. My job is football, not the fans."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.