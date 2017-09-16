Hodgson fails to add instant sparkle to Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's return to management ended in defeat on Saturday as his Crystal Palace side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton.

Hodgson took over on Tuesday from Frank De Boer who was sacked after the south Londoners lost their first four games of the new Premier League season.

But the 70-year-old former England manager could not reverse Palace's early season misfortunes. Steven Davis scored for the visitors within the first 10 minutes.

Hodgson's team pushed for an equaliser but the Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster produced fine saves to deny efforts from Christian Benteke and Jason Puncheon either side of half-time.

Southampton then held firm in the closing stages to secure their first win since 19 August.

Palace remain bottom of the table and have the infamy of becoming the first English top tier team to lose their opening five fixtures without scoring a goal.

Hodgson, who was born in Croydon, a few miles from the Palace ground, was at the club 51 years ago. He never managed to break into the first team and left to pursue openings at minor league outfits in southern England before embarking on a managerial career that took him to Sweden, Italy and Finland.

After a successful stint at Fulham between 2007 and 2010 he went to Liverpool but lasted only 31 games there. He restored his reputation at West Bromwich Albion before taking up the job as England manager. He resigned from the post after his side lost in the last 16 to Iceland at Euro 2016.

When he was unveiled as the manager, Hodgson said he believed he could keep the team in the Premier League. "I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't believe that, or that me and my coaching staff would be the people to do that."

He added: "Our focus is really on May, not the end of September. Leagues aren't won or teams relegated in September."