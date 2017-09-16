Hodgson fails to add instant sparkle to Crystal Palace

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The quiz is back!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    UN Peacekeepers under fire over sex abuse claims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Stephens and Nadal brought to the US Open
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's reconciliation ladies
  • media
    Culture in France
    Agnès B.'s art collection, Anselm Kieffer, Leila Alaoui and Keith …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England London

Hodgson fails to add instant sparkle to Crystal Palace

By
media Roy Hodgson took over as Crystal Palace manager from Frank De Boer. Reuters/David Klein

Roy Hodgson's return to management ended in defeat on Saturday as his Crystal Palace side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton.

Hodgson took over on Tuesday from Frank De Boer who was sacked after the south Londoners lost their first four games of the new Premier League season.

But the 70-year-old former England manager could not reverse Palace's early season misfortunes. Steven Davis scored for the visitors within the first 10 minutes.

Hodgson's team pushed for an equaliser but the Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster produced fine saves to deny efforts from Christian Benteke and Jason Puncheon either side of half-time.

Southampton then held firm in the closing stages to secure their first win since 19 August.

Palace remain bottom of the table and have the infamy of becoming the first English top tier team to lose their opening five fixtures without scoring a goal.

Hodgson, who was born in Croydon, a few miles from the Palace ground, was at the club 51 years ago. He never managed to break into the first team and left to pursue openings at minor league outfits in southern England before embarking on a managerial career that took him to Sweden, Italy and Finland.

After a successful stint at Fulham between 2007 and 2010 he went to Liverpool but lasted only 31 games there. He restored his reputation at West Bromwich Albion before taking up the job as England manager. He resigned from the post after his side lost in the last 16 to Iceland at Euro 2016.

When he was unveiled as the manager, Hodgson said he believed he could keep the team in the Premier League. "I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't believe that, or that me and my coaching staff would be the people to do that."

He added: "Our focus is really on May, not the end of September. Leagues aren't won or teams relegated in September."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.