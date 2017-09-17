RFI in 15 languages

 

How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
Newspaper vendor, Sorie Kamara, in Freetown
 
Sport Football Paris St Germain Lyon

PSG welcome Lyon with the joy of six in mind

By
media Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain for 222 million euros at the start of the season Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain entertain fifth placed Lyon on Sunday seeking to win their sixth consecutive game of the season and maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

The Parisians racked up 14 goals in their first four games against Amiens, Guingamp, Toulouse and Saint Etienne.

In last Saturday’s 5-1 demolition of Metz, the 466 million euro troika of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar were all on the scoresheet.

The trident hit four of the five goals that floored the Scottish champions Celtic in Glasgow on Tuesday night in the opening game of Group B in the Uefa Champions League.

Lyon, who lie fourth in Ligue 1, will be the sternest test so far for Unai Emery’s expensively constructed team.

"I don’t think there’s a club in France who will be able to live with PSG for the title," said Lyon boss Bruno Genesio ahead of the clash at the Parc des Princes. "But in a one-off game, yes it’s possible."

While PSG prepared for Sunday's fixture with a goal fest in Glasgow, Lyon had to content themselves with a 1-1 draw against Apollon Limassol in the Europa League.

"PSG will have to play a little less well than usual and we’ll have to play much better than usual to get a result," Genesio added. "But that’s exactly what we’re hoping for."

