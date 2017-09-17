Tsonga clinches Davis Cup final berth for France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
Newspaper vendor, Sorie Kamara, in Freetown
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
  • media
    Global Focus
    UN Peacekeepers under fire over sex abuse claims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Stephens and Nadal brought to the US Open
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's reconciliation ladies
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis France Serbia

Tsonga clinches Davis Cup final berth for France

By
media Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won both his singles matches during the semi-final against Serbia. Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

France’s top tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga came from a set down against the lesser ranked Dusan Lajovic to win in four sets and lead his country into the final of the Davis Cup.

Tsonga, 32, won 2-6 6-2 7-6 6-2 in just under three hours at the Stade Pierre Mauroy at Villeneuve d’Ascq in northern France.

The hosts advance to the final of the men’s team competition for the second time in three years.

A French team including Tsonga lost to a Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka inspired Switzerland in 2014. In Novermber they will either host Belgium or venture to Australia in their hunt for their first Davis Cup crown since 2001 and their ninth overall.

Lajovich, 27, and rated 80th in the ATP rankings caused an upset on the first day of the tie by beating the world number 22 Lucas Pouille in four sets to give Serbia a 1-0.

Tsonga levelled with a straight sets victory over 22-year-old Laslo Djere. France’s doubles pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert – winners of 10 ATP titles including the 2015 US Open and 2016 Wimbledon – eclipsed the inexperienced Serbian duo of Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic to give France a 2-1 lead.

Though Tsonga was expected to prevail on Sunday, he produced a string of errors to concede his opening service game of the match. A fightback failed to materialise and the veteran lost his serve again while trailing 2-4. Lajovich served out confidently to take a shock lead.

Tsonga was just as dominant in the second set to level the match. After saving two break points at 4-4, Tsonga eventually won the third set tiebreak and was in cruise throughout the fourth.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.