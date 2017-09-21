Diego Costa quits Chelesa for former Atletico stomping ground

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
Jack London in 1905
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
  • media
    International report
    Disappointment in Kenyatta's backyard after Supreme Court ruling
  • media
    International report
    Peruvian photographer Angela Ponce Romero wins Humanitarian Visa …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Sheep farmers in Aveyron warn against over-protecting wolves …
  • media
    International media
    How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football London Madrid

Diego Costa quits Chelesa for former Atletico stomping ground

By
media Diego Costa's goals helped fire Chelsea to two league titles in three years. Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

Diego Costa's protracted return to Spain materialised on Thursday when Chelsea and Atletico Madrid announced that they had reached an initial agreement for the 28-year-old to rejoin the club where he established his reputation.

"The agreement is pending the formalisation of the contract between our club and the Spanish international forward," said a statement issued by Atletico.

"The English club has authorised Diego Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract with our club."

A statement from Chelsea said: "The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical."

Costa joined the west Londoners in July 2014 for 32 million euros. He was part of Jose Mourinho's squad that swept to the 2015 title and which also claimed the League Cup. He was one of the players said to have underperformed at the start of the following season which led to Mourinho's dismissal.

Under new boss Antonio Conte, Costa was one of the star turns as Chelsea recaptured the title. But theirs was a fraught relationship. In January, an argument between Costa and a fitness coach over an injury developed into a row with Conte.

During the summer, Conte contacted Costa to tell him that he did not feature in his plans for the 2017/2018 season. Costa decamped to Brazil and refused to return to London. Alvaro Morata was signed from Real Madrid to lead the Chelsea attack.

Costa scored 59 goals for Chelsea in 120 games and was one of the most feared forwards in the Premier League capable of moments of brute power and dazzling finesse.

His gifts will not be on parade until next year, however. Atletico have been barred from fielding new signings until January.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.