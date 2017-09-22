Conte washes his hands of Costa

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Hotel de Ville-good factor as concert marks 2024 victory
Paris delegation chief Tony Estanguet and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo soak up the plaudits at the end of a celebration concert at the Hotel de Ville in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Hotel de Ville-good factor as concert marks 2024 victory
  • media
    Culture in France
    Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
  • media
    International report
    Disappointment in Kenyatta's backyard after Supreme Court ruling
  • media
    International report
    Peruvian photographer Angela Ponce Romero wins Humanitarian Visa …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Sheep farmers in Aveyron warn against over-protecting wolves …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports

Conte washes his hands of Costa

By
media Antonio Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on Friday hailed the work of departed striker Diego Costa who rejoined Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.

Conte fell out with Costa in January and at the start of the summer sent the Spain international a text message to tell him that he was no longer part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.

Costa, who scored 59 goals in 120 apperances for Chelsea, refused to train at the club and spent time in his native Brazil while his entourage orchestrated the move to Atletico Madrid.

"We want to thank Diego for what he did with this club," said Conte. "We wish him all the best for the future."

Jose Mourinho was Chelsea manager when Costa joined the west Londoners in July 2014. His goals helped the club to claim the 2015 title, their first crown since 2010.

However, Costa was one of the players whose form plummeted at the start of the following season leading to the dismissal of Mourinho in December 2015.

He was reenergised under Conte and his strikes were crucial factors in the surge to the 2017 championship.

"I think now it's not important to talk about the past," Conte added. "I'm working with my players and I'm very happy to work with these players.

"Don't forget Diego and I won the title together last season. I want to thank him for his effort last season with us. Not only last season but in the period that he played for Chelsea."

Loss to League

After five games of the 2017/2018 camapign, the champions lie third - two points off pacesetters Manchester City and Manchester United. They travel to Stoke City who are managed by the former Chelsea player Mark Hughes.

"It's a loss to the Premier League," said Hughes of Costa's departure. "I used to really enjoy watching him play and how he went about his business because he was different and he had a little bit of an edge to him and it was interesting to see the reaction of other players to him.

"He's a top player and the Premier League should have the top players in world football playing in it. He's left Chelsea and the Premier League and I think it is a shame."

While Hughes's side will not have to face the menace of Costa, they will have to contend with the trickery of Eden Hazard.

The Belgian playmaker is likely to feature from the kick-off after recovering from an ankle injury sustained on international duty in the summer.

Following surgery, the 26-year-old missed the beginning of the season but after a few cameos as a substitute, he was in the starting line-up for Chelsea's League Cup win on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest.

"Eden in the last game played very well," said Conte. "I think he played with good intensity. Now his injury has been overcome. We have to play three games in a week and now there is the possibility to try to pick him for these games."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.