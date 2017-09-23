Monaco crush Lille to level with PSG in Ligue 1 standings

Defending Ligue 1 champions Monaco secured an easy 4-0 win over Lille with in-form striker Radamel Falcao scoring a brace.

Goals from Stevan Jovetic and Rachid Ghezzal in the first half gave Monaco a firm grip over the match. Falcao added to Lille’s woes by scoring two goals in the second half to take his league goal tally this season to 11.

“Now is the moment to prepare for the match with Porto. For us, the next match is always the most important,” said Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim.

“Winning 4-0 at Lille, it's a great result.”

With this win, Monaco are now equal on points with Paris Saint-Germain, who have a game in hand.

PSG will take on Montpellier without their injured star forward Neymar.

In other Ligue 1 action, Mario Balotelli scored a goal to help Nice fight back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Angers.

Angers took the hosts by surprise by scoring two first-half goals courtesy Mateo Pavlovic and Karl Toto Ekambi.

Balotelli reduced the deficit in the second-half by successfully converting a penalty kick before an own goal by Angers’s Ismael Traore own goal equalised the score.

Bayern held by Wolfsburg

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolfsburg after squandering a 2-0 lead.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben had given Bayern a comfortable lead at half-time. However, an error by Bayern’s stand-in goalkeeper Sven Ulreich provided a glimmer of hope for Wolfsburg before Daniel Didavi scored a late equaliser.

It was the first time in six years that Bayern had failed to win after holding a 2-0 lead.

“Not many people expected us to get a point this evening,” Didavi said.

“The coach hasn’t had much time with us but he’s really brought us back to life. His positivity has brought an energy to the dressing room.”