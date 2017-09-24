Morata treble secures Chelsea easy win over Stoke City

Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick to help Chelsea thrash Stoke City 4-0 in their Premier League match. The Spain striker struck three times to take his season goal tally to seven goals in six games.

Morata opened the scoring after just 81 seconds and scored two more goals in the second half. Pedro scored Chelsea’s fourth goal in the one-sided match.

“I think Alvaro performed very well. He scored a hat-trick and for our strikers it's very important,” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said.

“It means we created chances for our strikers to take but I am pleased for his performance and I’m pleased for the performance of the team.”

Elsewhere Manchester City continued their goalfest as they demolished Crystal Palace 5-0. Raheem Sterling scored two goals in City’s dominant performance that puts them on top in the championship standings ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

United scored their fifth win in six outings with a 1-0 victory against Southampton. Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the match to take his season goal tally to six.

Paris-Saint Germain held to draw

Star-studded Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless draw by Montpellier in their Ligue 1 match. PSG sorely missed the services of the Brazilian striker Neymar who was out with a foot injury.

PSG’s other star forward Mbappé, who also made headlines for his astronomical transfer fee, missed a chance to put PSG in lead after heading wide from only a few yards out.

In other Ligue 1 action, Bordeaux scored an easy 3-1 win over Guingamp.

Caen beat Amiens 1-0 while Troyes got the better of Metz with an identical score.