Morata treble secures Chelsea easy win over Stoke City

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Bicycle mania!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Bicycle mania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Hotel de Ville-good factor as concert marks 2024 victory
  • media
    Culture in France
    Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
  • media
    International report
    Disappointment in Kenyatta's backyard after Supreme Court ruling
  • media
    International report
    Peruvian photographer Angela Ponce Romero wins Humanitarian Visa …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football

Morata treble secures Chelsea easy win over Stoke City

By
media Chelsea's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring a goal against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick to help Chelsea thrash Stoke City 4-0 in their Premier League match. The Spain striker struck three times to take his season goal tally to seven goals in six games.

Morata opened the scoring after just 81 seconds and scored two more goals in the second half. Pedro scored Chelsea’s fourth goal in the one-sided match.

“I think Alvaro performed very well. He scored a hat-trick and for our strikers it's very important,” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said.

“It means we created chances for our strikers to take but I am pleased for his performance and I’m pleased for the performance of the team.”

Elsewhere Manchester City continued their goalfest as they demolished Crystal Palace 5-0. Raheem Sterling scored two goals in City’s dominant performance that puts them on top in the championship standings ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

United scored their fifth win in six outings with a 1-0 victory against Southampton. Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the match to take his season goal tally to six.

Paris-Saint Germain held to draw

Star-studded Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless draw by Montpellier in their Ligue 1 match. PSG sorely missed the services of the Brazilian striker Neymar who was out with a foot injury.

PSG’s other star forward Mbappé, who also made headlines for his astronomical transfer fee, missed a chance to put PSG in lead after heading wide from only a few yards out.

In other Ligue 1 action, Bordeaux scored an easy 3-1 win over Guingamp.

Caen beat Amiens 1-0 while Troyes got the better of Metz with an identical score.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.