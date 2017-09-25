RFI in 15 languages

 

Ali’s whirlwind ton helps England beat Windies

By
media England's Moeen Ali in action against the West Indies. Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Moeen Ali scored a blazing 53-ball hundred to help England crush the West Indies by 124 runs in the third One Day International at Bristol. The left-handed batsman scored England’s second fastest ODI hundred that included eight sixes.

Opting to bat first, England started steadily, scoring at run a ball in the first 11 overs while losing three wickets. Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (73) put the England innings on track for a big total with a 132 run partnership.

Ali, who batted at number seven, scored a whirlwind century with his second fifty coming in just 12 deliveries. His 102 runs took the England score to 369 in 50 overs.

The West Indies replied positively with left-handed opening batsman Chris Gayle going hammer and tongs at the English bowlers. However, Gayle, who scored a 78-ball 94 before getting run out, was the only batsman who took the fight to the hosts. The West Indies innings ended on just 245 runs.

Liam Plunkett shone with the ball for England dismissing five batsmen for 52 runs.

