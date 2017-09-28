Batshuayi strikes late for Chelsea to break Atletico

Michy Batshuayi scored with the last kick of the game to hand Chelsea a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in the Uefa Champions League.

Batshuayi replaced Alvaro Morata who had scored the Londoner's equaliser 15 minutes into the second-half after Antoine Griezmann had given the hosts the lead from the penalty spot shortly before the pause.

"I am very pleased for my players because they deserve to play this type of game, but above all to play in this way with personality," said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

"You can win ... doing it only by defending and counter-attacking .. but there isn't the right satisfaction. To come here to play and want to understand where we are, the answer we was very positive."

Batshuayi came on eight minutes from time with Willian who slotted in for Eden Hazard.

"We have the kind of player in the team to do something: Alvaro, me, Michy, Willian," Hazard told BT Sport. "Michy scores every time he's on the field! He can score every time. I'm so happy for him."

Victory means Chelsea lead Group C with six points from their opening two games. The 2012 champions are two points ahead of Roma who won 2-1 at the Azerbaijani Champions League newcomers Qarabag.

Atletico's second defeat at home in 24 Champions League games condemns them to third spot with one point.

"We couldn't play our normal game," rued Atletico boss Diego Simeone. "Our opponent had better intensity, was better tactically and technically. We were never comfortable and Chelsea's victory was deserved because they played better."

Diego Costa's presence in the stands dominated much of the pre-match attention. Last week the 28-year-old returned to Atletico from Chelsea after three years with the Premier League outfit. Costa's goals helped Chelsea to two titles and a League Cup. But he fell out with Conte in January 2017 and the Italian excluded him from his plans for the 2017/2018 season.

"They were better in every department," Griezmann told beIN SPORTS España. "Chelsea were better than us in the first half and better than us in the second half. There isn't much more to say."

The France international added: "We've got four more games to turn the situation around and we'll have to try to win them all if we want to go into the knockout stages."