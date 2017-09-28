RFI in 15 languages

 

Cinefile
A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
Hiam Abbas stars as heroine Oum Yazan (R) and Juliette Navis plays Delhani the housemaid (L) in Philippe Van Leeuw’s In Syria (Une famille syrienne).
 
Sports
Paris St Germain Football France

‘MCN’ on song as PSG thrash Bayern 3-0

By
media Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in action for PSG against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Star-studded Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 3-0 win over German giants Bayern Munich in the group stage of the Champions League in Paris on Wednesday. Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar scored a goal each to make it two wins in two games for the French club.

The tone of the match was set right at the start as PSG scored the first goal inside just 90 seconds as Dani Alves hammered a perfect pass from Neymar into the net.

The hosts doubled the lead on the half-hour mark as Cavani’s magnificent first-time strike from a Kylian Mbappe pass found the back of the net.

PSG put the match beyond Bayern’s grasp in the 63rd minute as Neymar pounced on a ball in the box following Mbappe’s brilliant run into Bayern’s half.

PSG manager Unai Emery was all praise for Mbappe’s effort. “Kylian is progressing well. He has great talent and great desire to help the team grow,” Emery said.

“The main thing is the three points, but it's also important for me that the fans enjoy the match and seeing us win against a top-level side,” he added.

Mbappe was making just his second appearance on PSG’s home ground since arriving from Monaco on a loan deal that will become permanent next year, for a fee of 180 million euros.

For Bayern, this was their heaviest defeat since May 2015 when they lost to Barcelona by the same margin.

The ‘MCN’ (Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar) attack has now scored 18 goals between them this season.

