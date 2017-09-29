Stokes contretemps leaves England cricket chiefs in the lurch

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Tennis aces unite for homage to Laver legend
Members of Team Europe celebrate with Rod Laver after winning the competition named in his honour.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Tennis aces unite for homage to Laver legend
  • media
    World music matters
    Classical guitarist at the crossroads of Puerto Rican, Cuban …
  • media
    Cinefile
    A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Convivium farmers to revive pre-colonial crops
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    A glimpse into the lives of Lagosians in Nigerian Ayo Sogunro's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket England

Stokes contretemps leaves England cricket chiefs in the lurch

By
media Ben Stokes has been dropped from the England touring side to Australia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

England’s cricket bosses were still reeling on Friday from the shock revelations over star player Ben Stokes which have shredded plans for their defence of the Ashes trophy.

The 26-year-old all-rounder was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an alleged fight in a night club in Bristol.

He had been celebrating England's 124-run victory over the West Indies at the Brightside Ground in Bristol in which he had thrashed a swashbuckling 73.

He was released without charge on Monday afternoon.

Selectors fine-tuning the squad for the Ashes series in Australia dropped him from the touring party along with England teammate Alex Hales following video footage of the incidents outside the bar.

Hales, who was with Stokes but not arrested, voluntarily returned to Bristol to help police with their enquiries. Hales and Stokes, after a night of heavy drinking, insisted they became involved in an argument after going to the aid of two gay men who were being abused.

A 27-year-old man was later treated for severe facial injuries.

Stokes – renowned for his fiery temperament – has become a vital member of England teams and was expected to be a match-winning performer during the five Test series which starts in Brisbane on 23 November. He was appointed deputy for one day internationals under Jos Buttler in September 2016.

That promotion followed a plethora of run-ins with authorities and opponents. In 2014, he punched his locker, which resulted in a broken bone in his right hand forcing him to miss that year's World Twenty20 finals in Bangladesh.

In 2013, he and Matt Coles were sent home from a tour of Australia for unprofessional conduct and ignoring the instructions about their match preparation and recovery.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.