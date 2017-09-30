Mourinho ponders top spot courtesy of Chelsea

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be hoping for a favour from his old club Chelsea on Saturday night. United will go top of the Premier League if they claim at least a point against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

And if Chelsea beat leaders Manchester City on Saturday night, that will leave United in pole position after seven games.

Mourinho’s side have conceded only twice in their six matches of the campaign. They have scored 17 times and are, like Guardiola’s free scoring outfit, unbeaten.

Despite going up against an abject Palace side, Mourinho complained that the Saturday fixture was too soon after his side’s Thursday morning return from their Uefa Champions League game at CSKA Moscow.

"We have to play against everybody home and away and when I look at the fixtures I only look to the period of time we have to recover from match to match," said Mourinho.

"That's the only thing that concerns me and makes me think. The opposition is not the problem."

Palace have lost all six of their league matches, have let in 13 goals and have yet to trouble the opposition net. Former Netherlands international Frank de Boer has been sacked as manager and replaced by the former England boss Roy Hodgson.

His arrival failed to arrest the slump and Palace are favourites to be on the end of a hiding.

Romelu Lukaku is likely to lead the United attack. The Belgium international was signed from Everton for 80 million euros in August and the 24-year-old has been in sensational form for both club and country so far this season, scoring 14 goals in 11 games.

Should Lukaku feature in both World Cup qualifiers as well as United’s game against Crystal Palace, it will mean he will have played 14 top level games within the opening two months of the season.

Mourinho has praised Lukaku for his professionalism. "I think every step in his career he got it, he grabbed it with both hands," said Mourinho.

"Since his first loan from Chelsea to West Bromwich Albion, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, fighting for his evolution.

"He was very strong in his desire to be playing in a team with other objectives. It was always his dream to come to this level and since he arrived at Old Trafford I don't think he thinks about another thing other than in his success.

"So he works hard, he rests, he has a great professional life outside the football pitch."