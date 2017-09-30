PSG host Bordeaux hoping for repeat of midweek heroics

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Masquerade for a day
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Masquerade for a day
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Tennis aces unite for homage to Laver legend
  • media
    World music matters
    Classical guitarist at the crossroads of Puerto Rican, Cuban …
  • media
    Cinefile
    A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Convivium farmers to revive pre-colonial crops
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Paris St Germain Bordeaux

PSG host Bordeaux hoping for repeat of midweek heroics

By
media Unai Emery's PSG are unbeaten in Ligue 1. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Having alerted Europe to their attacking prowess on Wednesday night in the Uefa Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain can retake control of Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

The pacesetters entertain Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes and victory will send Unai Emery’s expensively assembled side three points clear of the champions Monaco who dropped points on Friday night at home to Montpellier.

Last weekend Montpellier halted PSG’s rampaging start to the season. Michel Der Zakarian’s men ground out a 0-0 draw at La Mosson. On 23 September in southern France, PSG were without their 222 million euro striker Neymar.

He was absent with an ankle injury but the 25-year-old Brazil international returned to inspire the Parisians to a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich on 27 September at the Parc des Princes. The triumph sent PSG to the top of Group B and precipitated the departure of Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Neymar was on the score sheet along with Dani Alves and Edinson Cavani. The score line was as impressive as PSG’s control over the German champions.

Thiago Motta was instrumental in dictating the pace of the game pulling the strings in midfield with Marco Verrati and Adrien Rabiot. But the 35-year-old Brazilian is a doubt for the game against Bordeaux who lie third with 15 points and who, like PSG, are unbeaten after seven games.

“There’s a problem with his knee, said Emery on the eve of the clash. "He’s going to be in the squad of 20 players for the game and we’ll see if he’s fit enough to play.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.