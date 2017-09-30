PSG host Bordeaux hoping for repeat of midweek heroics

Having alerted Europe to their attacking prowess on Wednesday night in the Uefa Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain can retake control of Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

The pacesetters entertain Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes and victory will send Unai Emery’s expensively assembled side three points clear of the champions Monaco who dropped points on Friday night at home to Montpellier.

Last weekend Montpellier halted PSG’s rampaging start to the season. Michel Der Zakarian’s men ground out a 0-0 draw at La Mosson. On 23 September in southern France, PSG were without their 222 million euro striker Neymar.

He was absent with an ankle injury but the 25-year-old Brazil international returned to inspire the Parisians to a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich on 27 September at the Parc des Princes. The triumph sent PSG to the top of Group B and precipitated the departure of Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Neymar was on the score sheet along with Dani Alves and Edinson Cavani. The score line was as impressive as PSG’s control over the German champions.

Thiago Motta was instrumental in dictating the pace of the game pulling the strings in midfield with Marco Verrati and Adrien Rabiot. But the 35-year-old Brazilian is a doubt for the game against Bordeaux who lie third with 15 points and who, like PSG, are unbeaten after seven games.

“There’s a problem with his knee, said Emery on the eve of the clash. "He’s going to be in the squad of 20 players for the game and we’ll see if he’s fit enough to play.”