Pique takes pride in playing for Spain and Catalonian independence

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
Mohammed Abdulatief stands with one of his paintings in his studio at the Atelier des Artistes en Exile in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal glams-up farming with reality TV show
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul taxi cameras raise questions about government surveillance
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
  • media
    International report
    Fatah and Hamas to meet in hopes of Gaza reconciliation
  • media
    International media
    When anti-terrorism laws are used to sacrifice free speech
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Barcelona Spain

Pique takes pride in playing for Spain and Catalonian independence

By
media Gerard Pique says he has no problems playing for Spain and supporting Catalonian independence. Reuters/Sergio Perez

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique on Wednesday insisted he was proud to play for Spain despite his defence of the independence referendum for the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

"It is not incongruous," said the 30-year-old of his desire to turn out for the national team while advocating Catalonia's right to self-determination.

"I take it to the extreme. I believe that a person wanting independence could play in the Spanish team because there is no Catalan team and because that person has nothing against Spain."

Pique was jeered by fans during Spain's open training session on Monday. On Sunday he cast his vote in a referendum deemed constitutionally illegal by the Madrid government. The poll was scarred by violent clashes between voters and security forces which left more than 900 people injured.

Despite playing a crucial part in the Spain sides that won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, Pique is routinely jeered when representing his country.

He has stated his intention to retire from international football after next year's World Cup, but insisted he could step aside sooner if Spain coach Julen Lopetegui or the federation believe his political stance to be problematic.

"It is best to continue and accept this challenge of trying to reverse the criticism," Pique sad. "I feel very proud to be in the Spanish team. It's impossible to question my commitment. I've been in the national set-up since the age of 15 and consider it as family."

He added: "We are players, but above all we are humans. Humans have opinions and opinions come from our environment, where we live and through the information we get. It's not possible for us all to think alike.

"I think that through dialogue and respect we always get to the right place."

On Friday Spain play Albania in Group G of the European qualifying zone for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On 9 October, they take on Israel. Three points from either of their final two games are likely to be enough to qualify automatically thanks to their far superior goal difference over second-placed Italy.

Pique said he had spoken to Spain teammates about the incidents in Catalonia. He added: "There are some who think differently from me. But In the end we come to the conclusion that there are things that could be worked out, but that's not for us to do, we're footballers."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.