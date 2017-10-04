Pique takes pride in playing for Spain and Catalonian independence

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique on Wednesday insisted he was proud to play for Spain despite his defence of the independence referendum for the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

"It is not incongruous," said the 30-year-old of his desire to turn out for the national team while advocating Catalonia's right to self-determination.

"I take it to the extreme. I believe that a person wanting independence could play in the Spanish team because there is no Catalan team and because that person has nothing against Spain."

Pique was jeered by fans during Spain's open training session on Monday. On Sunday he cast his vote in a referendum deemed constitutionally illegal by the Madrid government. The poll was scarred by violent clashes between voters and security forces which left more than 900 people injured.

Despite playing a crucial part in the Spain sides that won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, Pique is routinely jeered when representing his country.

He has stated his intention to retire from international football after next year's World Cup, but insisted he could step aside sooner if Spain coach Julen Lopetegui or the federation believe his political stance to be problematic.

"It is best to continue and accept this challenge of trying to reverse the criticism," Pique sad. "I feel very proud to be in the Spanish team. It's impossible to question my commitment. I've been in the national set-up since the age of 15 and consider it as family."

He added: "We are players, but above all we are humans. Humans have opinions and opinions come from our environment, where we live and through the information we get. It's not possible for us all to think alike.

"I think that through dialogue and respect we always get to the right place."

On Friday Spain play Albania in Group G of the European qualifying zone for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On 9 October, they take on Israel. Three points from either of their final two games are likely to be enough to qualify automatically thanks to their far superior goal difference over second-placed Italy.

Pique said he had spoken to Spain teammates about the incidents in Catalonia. He added: "There are some who think differently from me. But In the end we come to the conclusion that there are things that could be worked out, but that's not for us to do, we're footballers."