Springboks seek redemption against New Zealand

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
Catalan flags hang from balconies in Barcelona, Spain October 5, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
  • media
    International report
    Senegal glams-up farming with reality TV show
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul taxi cameras raise questions about government surveillance
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Rugby New Zealand South Africa

Springboks seek redemption against New Zealand

By
media New Zealand skipper Kieran Read (left) with head coach Steve Hansen, who led the team to the 2017 Rugby Championship; Reuters/Marcos Brindicci

South Africa take on New Zealand on Saturday in Cape Town for the final game of the Rugby championship with revenge and redemption in mind. The Springboks suffered their worst defeat against New Zealand on 16 September in Auckland losing 57-0.

The Auckland annihilation was particularly disappointing as South Africa had been showing signs of recovery after a eight defeats during the 2016 Test season. They beat France three times and Argentina twice and drew in Australia before being savaged by the All Blacks.

It was another disastrous outing against New Zealand for the South Africa coach Allister Coetzee. Since suceeding Heyneke Meyer as coach last year, Coetzee has lost all three encounters.

The first in September 2016 ended 41-13 in favour of New Zealand in Christchurch followed a month later by a 57-15 thrashing in Durban. September 2017 was a case of deja vu.

"They do not seem to have any weak areas," conceded Coetzee. "But we must show that we have learnt from our experience in Auckland.";

More than 50,000 fans are expected for the match at Newlands stadium and Coetzee made three changes to the team that started a 27-27 draw with Australia last Saturday in Bloemfontein, all of them in the pack.

Prop Tendai Mtawarira misses out for personal reasons. Steven Kitshoff will start a Test for the first time after coming on as a replacement 18 times.

Lock Lood de Jager is recalled with Franco Mostert dropping to the bench. An injury to number eight Uzair Cassiem last weekend triggered a back-row shuffle with flanker Francois Louw taking his place and Pieter-Steph du Toit coming in.

New Zealand's coaches have also opted to freshen up their team. Winger Nene Milner-Skudder, centre Ryan Crotty, lock Sam Whitelock and flankers Sam Cane and Liam Squire return after being rested for the 36-10 triumph in Argentina last weekend.

"We want to give an 80 minute performance on the park," said assistant coach Ian Foster. "We feel we have not done that yet."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.