Swimming champ suspected of doping use

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
Rohingya refugees walk along the Balukhali refugee camp after the rain in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 6 October, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Global Focus
    Could postal survey help the cause of same-sex marriage in Australia?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Radio Taboo: A voice for the voiceless
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Doping Swimming

Swimming champ suspected of doping use

By
media Os mecanismos controle do Brasil estão sendo contestadas pela Agência Mundial Antidoping Ministério do Esporte

Italian swimmer Filippo Magnini, a two-time world 100m freestyle champion, is being probed by the Italian National Doping Organisation (NADO) for "use or attempted use of doping products", according to Italian media reports.

Magnini and another Italian swimmer, Michele Santucci will appear before investigators in the coming days as part of a NADO probe into the work of nutritionist and doctor Guido Porcellini.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that an investigation into Magnini had previously been ditched due to lack of evidence.

He was being investigated in the Porcellini affair, according to La Gazzetta, because some doping products allegedly acquired by Porcellini were reportedly destined for Magnini, but according to investigators he never used or even received them.

Porcellini, meanwhile, will appear before a court in Pesaro, Magnini's home town in the centre of Italy, on November 7.

Magnini took to Twitter immediately to play down the announcement. "I believe that the NADO probe is an obligation linked to the criminal investigation into Porcellini. Investigators have already established that I had nothing to do with this case. Let's be clear, thanks," he wrote.

Magnini, 35, was world champion in 2005 and 2007, and won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics with the Italian 4x200m relay team.

He is also well known in Italy as the former partner of 2008 Olympic 200m champion Federica Pellegrini, a big star in their home country.

[With AFP]

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.