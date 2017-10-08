RFI in 15 languages

 

Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
Garcia stuns Halep to win China Open

media Caroline Garcia kisses the trophy after winning the China Open final against Simona Halep. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

France’s Caroline Garcia upset world no 1 Simona Halep 6-4, 7-6 in a tightly contested final to win the China Open in Beijing on Sunday.

Garcia won her second tournament in as many weeks after lifting the Wuhan Open title last Sunday. The 23-year-old’s win was even more remarkable considering she was carrying a leg injury and had completed a three-set win well past midnight on Friday evening.

Garcia, who is set to rise to number 9 in the world in the latest rankings, won the first set after breaking Halep’s serve in the 10th game.

The two players held their serves in the second set with Garcia managing to save three break points in the seventh game.

Garcia held her nerve in the tie-break to clinch her second title in China.

Nadal reaches final

World no 1 Rafael Nadal ousted Grigor Dimitrov in three sets to reach the final of the China Open.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won the hard-fought semifinal contest 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios who defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

“It was a tough match, he's one of the best players in the world right now,” Kyrgios said after beating the world no 4.

