Nadal crushes Kyrgios to win China Open

World no 1 Rafael Nadal crushed Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the China Open to win his sixth title of the year.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner Nadal brushed aside Kyrgios’ challenge to claim his 75th ATP title.

“I have lot of respect for Nick, he’s one of the players with more talent on the tour,” Nadal said of the temperamental 22-year-old Australian

Nadal added that he hopes Kyrgios will one day fulfil his potential.

“The feeling is if he really wants to play and wants to work, he is one of the players that have more talent to achieve a lot of things in this sport,” said Nadal.

Goffin triumphs in Japan

David Goffin beat Adrian Mannarino in straight sets to win the Japan Open. The fourth seed Belgian prevailed 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 24 minutes to claim his fourth career title.

It was Goffin's second straight final at the Japan event after he went down last year to Nick Kyrgios..

“It wasn't easy. The final is always tough, to manage the emotions before and during the match,” Goffin said.

This was Goffin’s second title in two weeks after winning the Shenzhen Open last Sunday.