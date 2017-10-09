Rabada powers South Africa to thumping win over Bangladesh

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
Rohingya refugees walk along the Balukhali refugee camp after the rain in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 6 October, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Global Focus
    Could postal survey help the cause of same-sex marriage in Australia?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Radio Taboo: A voice for the voiceless
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket South Africa

Rabada powers South Africa to thumping win over Bangladesh

By
media A file picture of South African bowler Kagiso Rabada who took 10 wickets in the Test match against Bangladesh. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

South Africa crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs to claim their biggest Test match win at Mangaung Oval.

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada led the hosts’ charge taking five wickets for just 30 runs to bowl Bangladesh out for 172 runs in the second innings.

The visitors’ second innings effort was slightly better than their first of 147 runs in reply to South Africa’s mammoth first innings total of 573 runs.

It was the biggest win in South Africa's Test history, surpassing the innings and 229 run victory over Sri Lanka in Cape Town in 2000/01.

Rabada, who had match figures of 10 for 63, became the 16th South African to take 100 Test wickets. It was Rabada's third 10-wicket haul in Tests. He took his tally of Test wickets in 2017 to 54, the most by any bowler this year.

Bangladesh resumed their second innings on seven for no wicket. Rabada and Duanne Olivier rattled the Bangladesh batsmen with short-pitched deliveries.

Rabada picked up two quick wickets before before Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah tried to steady the innings. However, following their dismissal, the remaining batsmen didn’t offer much resistance as the last six wickets well for 80 runs.

Medium pace bowler Andile Phehlukwayo took three wickets while Olivier and Wayne Parnell claimed a wicket each.

Rabada won the man of the match award while Dean Elgar was declared the man of the series.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.