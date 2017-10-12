RFI in 15 languages

 

Spotlight on Asia
Feminist film unbanned in India, showing in Paris
Poster for Hindi film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' directed by Alankrita Shrivastava which opened the FFAST South Asia Film Festival in Paris, October 2017
 
Sports
Sport Cricket Pakistan Ireland

Ireland start Test match life against Pakistan

By
Pakistan have some of the most fervent fans on the cricket tour. Reuters/Mohsin Raza

Four months after gaining the right to play five day Test matches, Ireland's cricket chiefs announced on Thursday that the country would play their inaugural Test series against Pakistan in Ireland.

Ireland and Afghanistan became full members of the International Cricket Council in June, taking the number of countries who play Test matches from 10 to 12.

"We are excited to welcome Pakistan to Ireland for our inaugural Test match next year," said Cricket Ireland's chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"It has been our wish to make our Test debut in front of our own fans within 12 months of becoming a Test nation, and against a big team, so I'm delighted."

Pakistan obtained Test status in 1952 and are seventh in the Test rankings but were top of the pile as recently as last year.

"There is a lot of work to do from now to ensure that it will be an occasion to remember but we, and I'm sure our players and fans, can't wait to rise to it," Deutrom added.

Pinnacle of cricket

Ireland captain, William Porterfield, said: "It's fantastic news for Irish cricket. It's going to be a bit special and it's always great to be a part of history. There's a special affinity between ourselves and Pakistan going back to the 2007 World Cup and they've been regular tourists here over the past decade.

"Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport and I know how much this game will mean to not only the players but all involved with Irish cricket. It'll be another step on what has been an incredible journey for our sport in a relatively short passage of time."

The exact date and venue for the match have yet to be confirmed.

Cricket has been played in Ireland for nearly 200 years but it was not until 1969 that their team made the rest of the world game take true notice when they bowled out the West Indies for just 25 at Sion Mills in a televised match.

Ireland have since established themselves during the course of several World Cups, recording one-day international wins over Pakistan, the West Indies and England.

