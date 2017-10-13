Prosecutors investigate PSG chief and former Fifa boss for corruption

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Music tells the story of Somali culture before the war
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
  • media
    International report
    Pablo Escobar's Colombian legacy? A herd of hippopotamuses
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe launches night HIV testing
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Feminist film unbanned in India, showing in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Fifa Paris St Germain

Prosecutors investigate PSG chief and former Fifa boss for corruption

By
media Jérôme Valcke was banned in 2016 from working in the football industry for 10 years. Reuters/Sergio Moraes/

Swiss prosecutors confirmed on Friday that they have opened a criminal corruption investigation involving the head of Paris Saint-Germain football club Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the former Fifa executive Jerome Valcke over the sale of media rights for upcoming World Cups.

The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) said the inquiry started in March and centres on allegations including bribery, fraud, criminal mismanagement and forgery of a document.

Prosecutors indicated that Al-Khelaifi, who is also head of beIN media, was under suspicion only for actions taken as the head of the sports media group, which operates on five continents.

The Qatar broadcaster issued a statement denying any wrongdoing while confirming French authorities had raided the company's Paris offices following a Swiss request.

"beIN Media Group refutes all accusations made by OAG. The company will fully cooperate with the authorities and is confident as to the future developments of this investigation," it said in a statement.

Valcke, who was second in command to longtime Fifa head Sepp Blatter, denies the allegations. He left the Swiss attorney general's office on Thursday after being interviewed as a suspect.

"He came out free. There is no coercive measure against him nor any bail payment," said his lawyer Stephane Ceccaldi.

The OAG said there was a third suspect in the case but identified him only as a businessman in the sports rights sector.

Prosecutors said they had evidence indicating that Valcke accepted undue advantages from the businessman in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the Fifa World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030."

The Swiss attorney general's office also alleged that Valcke had illegal dealings with Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the Fifa World Cups in 2026 and 2030."

The 2018 and 2022 World Cups will be played in Russia and Qatar respectively, while the venues of the 2026 and 2030 tournaments have not yet been decided.

Valcke was sacked from his post as Fifa's secretary general last year and banned from football related activities for 10 years amid the corruption scandal that rocked world football's governing body.

Valcke is appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne to overturn the ban.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.