Sharapova sets up Tianjin showdown with teenager Sabalenka

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
  • media
    International report
    Pablo Escobar's Colombian legacy? A herd of hippopotamuses
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe launches night HIV testing
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Tennis Maria Sharapova Russia

Sharapova sets up Tianjin showdown with teenager Sabalenka

By
media Maria Sharapova will contest her first final on the WTA tour since returning from a drugs ban in April 2017. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Sharapova advanced to the final of the Tianjin Open in China on Saturday after sweeping past the local heroine Shuai Peng 6-3 6-1. It will be the former world number one’s first final on the WTA circuit since May 2015 in Rome when she got past Carla Suarez Navarro.

That high came before the nadir of her suspension for taking the banned drug meldonium.

Sharapova was away from the tour between Janaury 2016 and April 2017. Ranked 86 in the world, she needed a wildcard – an invitation from the organisers – to be able to compete in Tianjin.

She will play Aryna Sabalenka. The 19-year-old from Belarus saw off the veteran Italian Sarah Errani 6-1 6-3 to reach her first final on the senior WTA tour.

Sharapova will be the favourite for the clash. The Russian has harvested more than 30 singles trophies during her career including triumphs at all four Grand Slam venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

“The finals are the stage that I want to be at and where I want to do well," Sharapova said. "It has been a long road, so to be in a final is very rewarding.”

Of her first encounter with Sabalenka, she added: “I know that I have another match to play, so as much as I want to be happy and content, I know that I have an ambitious opponent in front of me.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.