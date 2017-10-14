Sharapova sets up Tianjin showdown with teenager Sabalenka

Maria Sharapova advanced to the final of the Tianjin Open in China on Saturday after sweeping past the local heroine Shuai Peng 6-3 6-1. It will be the former world number one’s first final on the WTA circuit since May 2015 in Rome when she got past Carla Suarez Navarro.

That high came before the nadir of her suspension for taking the banned drug meldonium.

Sharapova was away from the tour between Janaury 2016 and April 2017. Ranked 86 in the world, she needed a wildcard – an invitation from the organisers – to be able to compete in Tianjin.

She will play Aryna Sabalenka. The 19-year-old from Belarus saw off the veteran Italian Sarah Errani 6-1 6-3 to reach her first final on the senior WTA tour.

Sharapova will be the favourite for the clash. The Russian has harvested more than 30 singles trophies during her career including triumphs at all four Grand Slam venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

“The finals are the stage that I want to be at and where I want to do well," Sharapova said. "It has been a long road, so to be in a final is very rewarding.”

Of her first encounter with Sabalenka, she added: “I know that I have another match to play, so as much as I want to be happy and content, I know that I have an ambitious opponent in front of me.”